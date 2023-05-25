BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- All City offices will be closed on Monday, May 29th in observance of Memorial Day and will reopen Tuesday, May 30th at 8am.

This includes Sanitation and the Landfill, with the City Landfill open on Saturday, May 27th from 8am to 5pm.

There will also be no sanitation pick-up on Memorial Day. The Sanitation schedule for the week of May 29th has been adjusted:

Monday’s sanitation schedule will be collected on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s sanitation route will be collected on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday collections will proceed as normal.

Emergency services, including Police, Fire, and EMS, will continue normal operations. The Emergency Utilities Department will also be available by calling 432-264-2392.