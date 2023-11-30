BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Howard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in the investigation regarding the fire that happened at the Dora Roberts Community Center.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, at about 4:45pm on July 1st, officers with the Big Spring Police Department and Fire Department responded to the Dora Roberts Community Center in Comanche Trail Park due to the building being on fire.

The building was considered a total loss, with investigation determining the fire to be caused by Arson.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS. The City of Big Spring is offering $4,500 to the first person who provides information to the arrest of the individual responsible. This is on top of the reward Crime Stoppers is offering. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.