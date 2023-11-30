BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Big Spring Municipal Court will be closed to the public from Monday, December 4th to Friday, December 8th as the Court completes a major system upgrade.

During the closure, the Court will not be able to process in-person assistance and over-the-phone assistance will be significantly limited. All Defendants with an appearance date during this time will be extended to Monday, December 11th.

Defendants are being encouraged to use the Court’s new online payment system, which can be accessed here. Most defendants may use this new feature at any time to request community service, deferred disposition, and other case resolution options without making a court appearance.

The online payment system will be temporarily disabled from Wednesday, December 6th until Friday, December 8th.