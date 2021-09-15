Big Spring man shot in the face by an unknown suspect

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – A man is on the loose after police say he shot another man in the face in Big Spring. David Velasco, a father of four was on his way to Children’s Cook Hospital in Fort Worth when an unknown driver pulled up beside him and shot him in the face with a shotgun.

According to Police, the shooting took place at the 3400 block of East 11th Place in Big Spring on September 4th.

We spoke with Velasco’s Aunt, Rita Barrientas and she says that David’s now in recovery but still needs assistance getting back on his feet.

“We’re asking that people donate what you can, he has a cash app for those who want to donate to help him get back on his feet.”

People who’d like to donate to David’s cause can do that here.

Locals who saw what happened say that the shooting should’ve never occurred. Some people who live in Big Spring say that crimes like this have happened before. they told me they’re angry at Law Enforcement because similar crimes have happened in the area.

“The town has been getting worse over the years we’ve seen an increase in crime and not a whole lot has been happening with law enforcement being able to get it under control,” says Ivory Gamboa.

Big Spring Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in catching an unknown suspect who committed this crime against Velasco.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting that took place reach out to Big Spring Crime Stoppers or call 432-263-8477 (TIPS)