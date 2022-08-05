MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced Friday that 38-year-old Timothy Duane Poor, of Big Spring, was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison on one count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child and one count of Compelling Prostitution under 18.

The evidence presented in the case showed that Poor started molesting his stepdaughter when she was around 9 years old. Poor would give the child presents and money in exchange for the acts of sexual abuse. The abuse continued until April of 2021 when the child’s mother discovered the money from the most recent incident.

The child then made an outcry to her mother. Later, she disclosed that the abuse had happened multiple times over a roughly 2-year period. A SANE exam showed trauma consistent with sexual assault, an affidavit stated.

Poor was arrested in June of last year following an investigation.