BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Gold Rush Discount Tobacco in Big Spring had a strange interaction with several people they said burglarized an employee’s vehicle.

The victim said said the suspects broke into his car, not onceb but twice. However, he said that wasn’t the craziest part.

While Phillip Burklow was working he said the three suspects stole his backpack with all his belongings inside.

“I just feel perplexed that they though they could come and steal my things when I’m trying to get back on my feet,” he said. “I mean, it’s like taking two steps forward and three steps back.”

Gold Rush owner Scott Emerson said they have 64 cameras throughout the property that every one in Big Spring knows about.

He said after the first burglary, the suspects went to the front window of the drive through and harassed Burklow in their own strange way, by kissing the glass. That video was immediately posted to Facebook.

“Most of the citizens of Big Spring know that Gold Rush has cameras all the way around it and you know, they stay away because of it,” he laughed. “We have kind of a reputation, of posting and making people Facebook famous if something happens, so that’s exactly what happened there.”

Burklow said, in that moment, he didn’t know how to react.

“I thought that was a bit ridiculous. I didn’t know how to, I didn’t really know what to say to that, so I just tried to get them in and out of here as quick as they could. But, I was a little upset I had to clean a window because someone wanted to lick it,” shrugged Burklow.

Emerson said the suspects actually came back to go through Burklow’s car again. But the second time around, a Big Spring Police Officer was patrolling and caught the suspects in the act.

“It makes me feel good as a citizen. We actually didn’t even know about the earlier break-in until we were reviewing the original crime,” he said to his surprise.

Burklow added he is living out of his car and felt violated but glad they didn’t steal his car.

“The backpack, that’s a shame that I couldn’t get that back, but, you know, luckily, it’s not like I lost the vehicle or anything, because I’m living out of that thing so that would’ve been a bigger blow,” he said.

Since then, coworkers of Burklow have put together a GoFundMe to help get him back on his fee, and the people of Big Spring have stepped up immensely.

“I really do appreciate everybody in the community for helping me, it’s a lot more than i ever expected anybody to do for me,” he said smiling. “And I hope that in the future I’m able to pay it forward to somebody else that needs that kind of help.”

He said he hopes others see his story and use it as a reason to be aware of their surroundings.

The GoFundMe is now at more than $1,000 to help out this employee. If you’d like to donate, follow this link.