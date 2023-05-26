MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring man killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle crash in Martin County has been identified as 67-year-old Javier Delucas-Gutierrez.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 4:53 p.m. on May 24, troopers responded to the scene on SH 137 near mile marker 314 and found a Ford F-150 that had collided with a semi-truck. Investigators said Delucas-Gutierrez was driving his Ford F-150 northbound on SH 137 when he took “faulty” evasive action to avoid rear-ending a slower moving vehicle and swerved into the southbound lanes where he struck the semi-truck.

Delucas-Gutierrez was air-lifted to Midland Memorial Hospital where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.