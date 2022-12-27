MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring man killed earlier this month in a crash in Martin County has been identified as 25-year-old Joshua Paul McCracken, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

Troopers responded to the scene of a four vehicle crash around 4:45 p.m. on December 21 on Stae Highway 349, about 10 miles north of Midland. Investigators said McCracken was traveling southbound on SH 349 when he struck the trailer of another vehicle that had stopped to turn left onto a private road. Because of the collision, another southbound vehicle also struck the trailer, and a fourth vehicle was struck by debris, but no other drivers were injured in the crash.

McCracken, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.