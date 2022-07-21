HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed Tuesday in a crash in Howard County. 26-year-old Tristen Anderson died at the scene.

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. on July 19 on N Midway Road, about 6 miles northeast of Big Spring. Investigators said Anderson was driving a 2001 Toyota 4-Runner south on Midway Road and drifted into the northbound lane and hit a semi-truck head-on. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.