REAGAN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring man was killed in a hit and run crash near Big Lake earlier this month, now investigators are asking for help to identify the person behind the wheel.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 8:53 p.m. on October 21, troopers responded to U.S. Highway 67 near mile marker 752 and found 37-year-old Junior Jones dead. Investigators said Jones was walking eastbound on the shoulder of U.S. 67 towards Big Lake after his car ran out of gas. That’s when an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound in the right lane struck Jones from behind.

Investigators said the driver of the unknown vehicle left the scene without stopping to help Jones or report the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sergeant Justin Baker at 325-223-6831.