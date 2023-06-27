HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring man killed Monday in a crash in Howard County has been identified as 69-year-old Carlos Rodriguez, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

Around 5:47 p.m. on Jine 26, troopers responded to the scene on Interstate 20 near Mile Marker 188, about one mile west of Coahoma. At the scene, investigators learned that Rodriguez’s Buick Enclave was disabled in the eastbound outside lane of I-20 after previously striking the center median cable in a prior crash. The driver of a Dodge Ram truck was traveling eastbound and hit he disabled vehicle from the rear.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the Dodge was not injured.