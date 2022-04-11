BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Timothy Michael Geng, 58, has been charged with Murder in the death of 68-year-old Guadalupe Miranda.

According to a news release, on April 9, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Zavala County tried to pull over Geng. However, Geng refused to stop and a brief chase ended when Geng crashed. Geng was taken into custody following that chase.

Meanwhile, investigators in Big Spring received a call asking for a welfare check for Miranda. Officers with the Big Spring Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Vines where they found Miranda dead inside. Investigators searched the home for evidence and believed Geng to be responsible for her death.

Geng will soon be returned to Howard County for processing. According to Big Spring PD, the investigation is ongoing.