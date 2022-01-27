BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- The Big Spring Police Department has made an arrest in an on-going drug investigation.

Patrick Aaron Ramirez, 30, was arrested Wednesday on felony warrants that originated from a previous drug investigation. According to a release, when investigators approached Ramirez’s home in the 1600 block of Stadium to execute an arrest warrant, Ramirez threw a cigarette containing marijuana near the front door of his home. Investigators said they could smell a “strong odor” of marijuana coming from the door.

At that time, investigators obtained a search warrant and found around 69 pounds of marijuana, 7.7 grams of mushrooms, one gram of THC, a stolen firearm, and more than $107,000 in cash inside Ramirez’s home.

Ramirez was taken into custody on the existing felony warrants; however, Big Spring PD says other felony charges are pending.