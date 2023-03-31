BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a release from Big Spring Police Department, officers and Big Spring Fire Department were dispatched to the Bargain Mart on Friday, March 31st at about 11:06am due to an elderly man being stabbed.

Witnesses informed dispatch that the suspect had fled on foot. Upon arrival, officers immediately responded and located the suspect running from the scene. Officers apprehended Timothy Valencia, 22, in the 100 block of of East 1st street.

Officers also found an elderly male, 94, who had been stabbed in the abdomen and was being tended to by Bargain Mart staff.

Emergency services arrived and transported the elderly male to Scenic Mountain Medical Center. The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigation Division arrived to assist on the scene and, at this time, believe this was a random act of violence with no known motive.

The elderly male was later transported to UMC Lubbock for further treatment, his condition is currently serious but stable.

Timothy Valencia was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon causing Seriously Bodily Injury, a Felony 2 offense, and Evading Arrest/Detention, a class B Misdemeanor.

No further information is currently available