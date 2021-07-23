Big Spring man arrested, charged with murder

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- A man has been arrested in connection with the death of 46-year-old Maria Soto.

Luis Hernandez Jr., 49, has been charged with murder.

According to a news release, Hernandez was arrested Wednesday.

Around 12:40 a.m. on July 21, police were called to the 1100 block of Lloyd about an unresponsive woman. There they found Soto dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, they have not yet said how Soto died.

Anyone with information about Soto’s death is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS.