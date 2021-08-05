Big Spring man arrested, charged with arson following April apartment fire

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- Steven Gonzalez-Catala, 39, has been arrested and charged with Arson of a Habitation following an April fire that sent three to the hospital.

Around 2:24 a.m. on April 4, 911 dispatchers received a call about a structure fire at Ponderosa Apartments at 1425 E. 6th.

Emergency units responded to the scene and found a multi-story apartment complex fully involved in fire. Three people were transported to the hospital. Two victims were treated for smoke inhalation, and another was flown to a Lubbock burn center with second- and third-degree burns. The building containing all 16 apartments was a total loss.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set by Gonzalez-Catala. If found guilty, he faces up to 99 years in prison.