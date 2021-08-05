Big Spring man arrested, charged with arson following April apartment fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- Steven Gonzalez-Catala, 39, has been arrested and charged with Arson of a Habitation following an April fire that sent three to the hospital. 

Around 2:24 a.m. on April 4, 911 dispatchers received a call about a structure fire at Ponderosa Apartments at 1425 E. 6th. 

Emergency units responded to the scene and found a multi-story apartment complex fully involved in fire. Three people were transported to the hospital. Two victims were treated for smoke inhalation, and another was flown to a Lubbock burn center with second- and third-degree burns. The building containing all 16 apartments was a total loss.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set by Gonzalez-Catala. If found guilty, he faces up to 99 years in prison. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss