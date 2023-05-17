BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Looking to connect with children 18 and younger as well as with students with disabilities up to 21 years old, the school district will be providing healthy, no cost summer meals.

The Summer Food Service Program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

“Big Spring children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow, and succeed in life,” said Jeff Perez, Assistant Superintendent of Big Spring ISD. “With nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”

Starting on June 5th, the meals will be served at Goliad Elementary and the Big Spring Jr. High School, at 1801 S. Goliad and 624 E. 6th Street, respectively. Breakfast will be served from 7:30am to 8pm and lunch will be served from 11:30am to 12:30pm.

Big Spring ISD is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with the TDA to serve meals across Texas. Families are encouraged to use these tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator

Visit www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304

Organizations partner with the TDA to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.

Eligible sponsoring organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies, and other tax-exempt organizations. All meal sites must be sponsored by an organization that has a contract with the TDA.