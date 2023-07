BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring ISD has announced all students will be eating free for the 2023-2024 school year.

The school district says this includes breakfast and lunch for Pre-K through High School students. This is in combination with the free school supplies the school district will be providing this year.

Big Spring ISD hopes these will relieve some of the stress parents might have been feeling before the beginning of the school year.