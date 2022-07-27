BIG SPRING, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Big Spring ISD has taken on a huge initiative for the third year in a row by giving free school supplies to students.

“That was something that our team came up with, and said how can we in a small way, help our families more than what were already doing,” said Jay McWilliams, the Big Spring ISD Superintendent.

He said the funds for this became available with the COVID-19 pandemic, when the government issued ESSER funds to school districts as part of the CARES act.

“Essentially for the last two years, and going on this next year, all our kids need is a backpack,” said Superintendent McWilliams.

The school supplies are available for students in Pre-K through 8th Grade.

“We made calls to vendors and what’s really nice about it is, the school supplies come prepackaged. So for example, if you have a 3rd Grade student, you have whatever’s on the 3rd Grade school supplies list. Its all packaged together, and when the kids come to school you just give it to them, its like a present almost, and all their school supplies are there,” said Superintendent McWilliams.

For high school students, they distribute bulk supplies to teachers to hand out in class.

“What we did with high school is the last two years we bough bulk. We asked high school principals, what do y’all need a lot of? What do your teachers need? What do your students need?” said Superintendent McWilliams.

Superintendent McWilliams says he’s heard great feedback from families on how this effort goes a long way, especially with record high inflation.

“I really think this year is a huge year for our families, because of just the price for supplies.” said Superintendent McWilliams.

Big Spring ISD’s first day of school is Monday, August 22nd.