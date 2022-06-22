BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Big Spring ISD is asking for parents to fill out two separate surveys ahead of the coming school year in the hopes of improving the relationships between campuses, students, and parents.

You can find the parent-student home survey here. This survey asks questions about homework policies and home strategies for completing homework assignments as well as questions about parent-teacher meetings and school events, among others.

This link will take you to a survey about parental involvement in schools.