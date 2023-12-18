BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Soccer is coming to Big Spring, the school announced Monday. Big Spring High School will now offer girl’s and boy’s soccer starting in the 2024 school year.

This comes after other area 4A schools have also created soccer programs in recent years, like Andrews and Sweetwater.

“It’ll give our kids another opportunity to participate in an extracurricular activity and I think that just helps the overall program, not just athletically, but academically and I think any time you’ve got kids involved in something outside of school, I think they do better academic wise as well,” Cannon McWilliams, Big Spring Athletic Director, said.

McWilliams said this has been in the works for the past couple of years, with demand coming from Big Spring students and families.

“I think that it’s something the community’s wanted for quite some time,” McWilliams said. “We had multiple kids reach out over the past year or so wanting to implement a soccer program.”

McWilliams said the decision was approved by the school board last week and because these programs were not originally budgeted, the school board is providing the funding to start up the two teams.

Big Spring is actively searching for head and assistant coaches for both the boy’s and girl’s teams. They have posted the job on the Texas High School Coach’s Association job board.