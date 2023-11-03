BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Big Spring ISD’s School Board met for an emergency meeting Friday to take action on a request for funds to repair a break in a natural gas line that was detected earlier this week.

Superintendent Jay McWilliams said students and staff reported smelling the odor of gas on the high school campus this week, which prompted the district to shut off the gas to the campus. Atmos Energy then did a pressurized test and found a small leak, which will cost about $50,000 to repair.

McWilliams said because of the price for the estimated repairs, he had to request funding from the board, which has now tasked McWilliams with gathering at least three bids. The board will meet again on Monday to decide which company will make those needed repairs, which will begin soon after a decision is made.

Classes will resume as normal, just without gas, McWilliams said.