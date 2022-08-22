BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Morgan Fossett is a Big Spring mom whose son is a student at the Kentwood Early Learning Center. A big sign outside that preschool informs potential intruders that some educators are armed.

Morgan says she had mixed feelings at first, but after Uvalde and other mass shootings, she supports the Big Spring Independent School District’s Guardian program.

“Knowing that there’s someone inside the building that will protect my child if someone were to come in and potentially put them in harm’s way makes me feel a little more at ease sending my child to public school,” said Morgan.

Big Spring Independent School District Superintendent Jay McWilliams says the community had plenty of questions at first, but came to embrace the Guardian program after learning what’s required to be armed on campus in Big Spring.

“Once they heard how strenuous it was to become a guardian, including things such as a psychological exam, having to spend time on the range, having to go through alert training, having to go through active shooter training, then they figured we’re not just handing a gun to anybody,” said Superintendent McWilliams.

And as the Guardian program enters its 5th year, Morgan says it’s one of the reasons she allows her son to get a classroom education.

“I was really worried about my son going to public school. I even thought about homeschooling him because I was so scared to send him to public school. But to see the sign that says the school is armed and the staff is armed, it brought a little bit of ease,” said Morgan.

Superintendent McWilliams says he’s keeping the number of armed and trained educators confidential, but notes that anybody working for the BSISD who passes the tests and undergoes training can be a guardian in Big Spring.