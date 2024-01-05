BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Big Spring Firefighters Association is warning residents that Fire Station Two has closed once again, without any warning from the City of Big Spring.

This makes the fifth closure to the station without any warning to residents.

This comes after the Big Spring City Council voted to cut the minimum number of firefighters. Since then, the city’s Fire Department has seen the exodus of 20 firefighters.

The Big Spring Firefighters Association is warning that this can create a potential public safety crisis.

“Every day, your Big Spring Firefighters do all that we can to save lives and deliver public safety,” said President of the Big Spring Firefighters Association, Chanley Delk. “But the closure of Station Two and the ongoing exodus of highly trained and skilled firefighters and paramedics place lives and property needlessly at risk.”

Current estimates predict an additional five to eight firefighters leaving in the next 90 days, leaving nearly half of the fire department positions vacant.