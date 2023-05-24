BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Big Spring Professional Fire Fighter Association is sounding the alarm, after City Council has proposed major cuts that would many less firefighters.

The President of the Association, Chanley Delk said Big Spring Fire fighters already operate on 25% less than the national minimum standard, and these proposed cuts would cut an additional one-third in at least 40% of the city.

Now, Monday morning during Big Spring City Council meeting, the community was asked by the Big Spring PFFA to join the association to show their opposition to the proposed fire cuts.

“There’s not a problem not a problem that if we work together we can’t solve. We’re just going to keep working to make big spring a better and a safer place,” said Delk.

Under the Safer Grant, the City of Big Spring added staffing to the fire department, but now, the grant comes to an end and Big Spring City Council has proposed major cuts to their fire departments, on top.

Cuts that Delk said are too drastic for the community.

Delk said, “Any cuts to closing a fire station is going to delay fire response, EMS response, things that are just critical, especially to a community of our size, that we don’t need to cut.”

The proposed cuts would lower the number of firefighters in the community by 10 positions, only leaving the minimum staffing number of 17 firefighters, and would also permanently close Fire Station 2.

“Which would further mean a 20% further reduction in staffing and we’re just, for the safety of the community, for the safety of our residents, for the safety of our firefighters, we’re just opposed to any cuts of fire protection and fire service,” he emphasized.

He said funding is the biggest issue.

“You know we want to be good stewards of city resources but just look in the contracts of the budget and find room. I think there’s room to operate the fire department safely.”

Monday, when the council presented the proposed cuts, they were flooded with those in the community looking to help fight.

“We were at fire capacity for the city of chamber, we actually had firemen go out and stand outside so we could pull our community members in,” he said with a smile. “That overwhelming show of support just makes us feel that we’re doing a good job. It means the world to us.”

Delk continued to thank the community of Big Spring for their support.

He said as of now the proposed cuts were not accepted but could come up again in the next city council meeting, on June 13th.

Here is the original press release from the BSPFFA: