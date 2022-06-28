BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring family is mourning after their loved one was killed in a motorcycle crash last weekend. 27-year-old Christopher Holmes lost control of his bike on June 25 while traveling in the 1500 block of E 4th Street.

Holmes’ brother Erick Curtis said the family is trying to cope with its sudden loss.

“We’re having a hard time with it, it’s something that you don’t deal with every day. I never thought I’d lose my youngest brother, my only brother. Never thought I’d have to bury my brother. I’ve buried a lot of people in my life and burying my daughter and my brother have been the two hardest things I’ve ever done, and I hope I never have to bury another sibling again,” Curtis said.

Tara Camden, the mother of Holmes’ young son, said he loved to ride and bonded with his son while riding ATVs.

“Christopher…was a big kid at heart. A 27-year-old who loved all outdoor activities especially dirt bikes and RC cars. But what he loved most was his 9-year-old son. They had a great bond. If the pair weren’t riding ATVs, they were working on anything that needed fixing. I think they enjoyed riding ATVs as much as they liked fixing what they broke. We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took his life. He left behind a very hurt boy who is going to miss him everyday,” Camden said in a statement.

The family said it is now urging all motorcyclists to take care when hitting the road so that no other family will suffer such a loss.

“Please wear a helmet,” Curtis said.