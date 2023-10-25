BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested two people Tuesday after an “extensive” narcotics investigation and seized thousands in cash and several pounds of narcotics.

Big Spring PD said a multi-week investigation culminated around 10:30 a.m. on October 24 when investigators executed a search warrant at 2522 Dow. Inside the home, investigators reportedly found three pounds of methamphetamine, more than two ounces of marijuana, about three grams of cocaine, and more than two ounces of THC concentrate. Big Spring PD also seized $13,500 in cash as a result of the search.

Dontee Donell Holliness, 41, and Renna Renae Booker, 41, were arrested and charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. The investigation is ongoing and the department said it expects additional arrests as a result of the investigation.