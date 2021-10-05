Big Spring Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting.

Around 2:38 a.m. on October 4, the Big Spring Police Department responded to a house in the 1800 block of Donley about the shooting. Investigators say an unknown person or group fired a gun at a home, the bullet narrowly missed hitting a woman who was home sleeping.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS and reference case number 2-21-03467. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.