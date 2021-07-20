Big Spring Crime Stoppers asking for help to identify thief

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- Big Spring Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

Around 9:55 p.m. on July 6, Big Spring Police responded to Yo Mamma’s in the 200 block of South Main about a burglary.

Investigators say an unknown man wearing a grey or white shorts, jeans, and a red beanie broke into the building and took money from the register drawer.

You can view video from the business here.

Anyone who knows anything about this crime or recognizes the man pictured above is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477. Your tip could be worth a cash reward.