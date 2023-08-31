BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – All city offices, to include Sanitation and the Landfill, will be closed on Monday, September 4th in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The City Landfill will be open on Saturday, September 2nd from 8am until 5pm, with all city offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 5th at 8am.

There will be no sanitation pick-up on Labor Day.

Here’s the modified schedule for the week of September 4th:

Monday’s sanitation route will be collected on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s sanitation route will be collected on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday routes will proceed as normal.

Emergency services will continue with normal operations. The Emergency Utilities Department will also be available at 432-264-2392.