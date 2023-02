BIG SPRING (KMID/KPEJ)- All city offices in Big Spring, to include the City Landfill, will be closed on February 20th in observance of President’s Day.

Sanitation pickup will resume on Tuesday, February 21st, with Tuesday’s normal pickup being on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanitation pickup will proceed as normal for the rest of the week.

Emergency services will continue normal operations. The Emergency Utilities Department will also be available and can be reached by calling here.