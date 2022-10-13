BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility.

According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told the Midland Police Department about the treats and began investigating- that investigation resulted in the arrest of the minor. He has been charged with Terroristic Threats.

Big Spring PD said the investigation into the threat is ongoing.