BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City recently released their modified sanitation schedule for this holiday season. You can find the modified schedule below.

Thanksgiving

City Offices will be closed on Thursday, November 23rd and Friday, November 24th.

Thursday’s scheduled trash will be picked up on Wednesday, November 22nd.

There will be no sanitation pick up on Thursday, November 23rd.

Trash will be picked up as usual on Friday, November 24th.

Christmas

City Offices will be closed on Monday, December 25th and Tuesday, December 26th.

Monday’s scheduled trash will be picked up on Tuesday, November 26th.

Tuesday’s scheduled trash will be picked up on Wednesday, November 27th.

New Year’s Day

City Offices will be closed on Monday, January 1st.

Monday’s scheduled trash will be picked up on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Tuesday’s scheduled trash will be picked up on Wednesday, January 3rd.

If you have any questions regarding sanitation pickup, please contact the Landfill Office at 432-264-2378 or Public Works at 432-264-2501.