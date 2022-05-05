MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-By this time next year the Bush Tennis center in Midland will look a lot different.

It’s about to get a lot bigger, with the expansion of the A.C.E. Athletic Center.

“It puts Midland on the map,” says Michelle Stallard, Director of Tennis at the Bush Tennis Center. “It’s going to be one of the nicest facilities in state of Texas.”

The expansion will include five indoor basketball courts, a 75-foot turf field and a high-performance training field.

Stallard with the center says this will bring more sports tournaments to the area.

“It’s a much needed facility for Midland,” says Stallard. “Basketball tournaments, volleyball, soccer, tons of schools will be coming here and not have to travel so much to go to these tournaments.”

The increased amount of tournaments and play will also help the new center provide even more free and discounted tennis programs to local children.

So far, the Bush A.C.E. Outreach Program has provided programs to more than 40,000 children.

Other additions include a new 12-thousand square foot pro shop.

“It’s going to have locker rooms, its going to have a little sports bar restaurant,” says Stallard. “It’s going to have offices so we’re really excited for this next year.”

The project is three years in the making. Look for it to open next April or May.