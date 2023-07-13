UPTON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas Department of Public Safety crash report has identified a Big Lake man killed in a Wednesday morning crash as 35-year-old Jared Anthony Jones. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 6:00 a.m. on July 12, troopers responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash on US 67 and County Road 220, about 1.9 miles east of Rankin. Investigators said Jones was traveling westbound on US 67 in a Ford F-350 when he failed to yield to a semi-truck and trailer that had slowed to make a left turn onto CR 220 and crashed into the rear of the trailer.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 59-year-old man from San Angelo, was not injured in the crash.