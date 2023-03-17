MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Bush Family Home in Midland may look quaint from the outside but it’s actually packed with a ton of history. And all that history is the main reason the historic site is changing its name.

The house used to be known as the “George W. Bush Childhood Home,” but now that the Texas Historical Commission is running things it will be called the “Bush Family Home,” and for good reason.

“The site is now concentrating on the whole Bush family because the house is really incredible. You have two presidents, two governors, and a first lady, (living here),” said site manager Troy Gray.

Visitors will still be able to learn all about the 43rd president’s West Texas childhood, but they’ll also get a crash course in the entire Bush family’s Midland roots.

“We wanted to talk about H.W. and Barbara who were very involved with Midland. We’re talking about Robin who was the daughter who passed away with leukemia. Of course, Jeb was born here,” said Gray.

Other changes coming to the Bush Family Home include an expanded gift shop, additional learning areas, and more full time educators on site. And you can check out their ribbon cutting on May 11th.