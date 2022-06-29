MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This summer Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin is hosting its Read to Succeed Program from July 11th through July 28th. The program will provide assistance to students who struggle with reading and comprehension.

For the 2nd year in a row, the Midland Office of BBBSPB will host the Read to Succeed program from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting July 11th at 714 W. Louisiana Ave.

In a recent news release, the program is open to all children including those not in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Read to Succeed will provide reading and comprehension support to children in grades Kindergarten through 6th grade.

Organizers say that the children will be matched in small groups with volunteers based on their current reading level. Parents are allowed to stay and participate in the reading activities, as snacks are provided.

According to the news release, Read to Succeed is a free program that will require pre-registration as it has a limit of no more than 20 students.

To register a child, call 432-687-0195 and be prepared to provide a name, contact number, and reading level.

Registrations must be received by 6 pm on July 5th in order to participate.

For more information about enrolling a child or volunteering as a mentor, call (432) 687-0195.