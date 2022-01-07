MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – For this organization, its New Year’s Resolution is to gain 100 more volunteers willing to set aside time to mentor children from 6 to 18 years of age.

For more than 46 years, BBBS of the Permian Basin has matched children with mentors. According to a recent news release, the organization has more children signed up looking for mentors than there are volunteers.

Executive Director Kay Crites said that schools are asking the program to come to their campuses but the organization doesn’t have enough volunteers to serve the students.

“Schools are asking us to bring our program to their campus,” said Executive Director Kay Crites, “but we simply don’t have the volunteers to make it happen.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can call the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin Office at 432-687-0195 or fill out an application here.