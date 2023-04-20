BIG BEND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Starting on May 1st, and going through May 5th, Big Bend National Park fire managers will conduct a 149-acre prescribed burn along the Rio Grande.

The burn will be used as a habitat treatment to control exotic giant cane (Arundo donax). This will be located 5 miles along the river corridor from the Rio Grande Village Nature Trail to the mouth of Boquillas Canyon. During this time, the road to Boquillas Canyon will be temporarily closed.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, an ecosystem that needs periodic fire becomes unhealthy after many years of fire exclusion. Trees are stressed by overcrowding, fire-dependent species disappear, and flammable fuels build up and become hazardous. The right fire at the right place at the right time:

Reduces hazardous fuels, protecting human communities from extreme fires

Minimizes the spread of pest insects and disease

Removes unwanted species that threaten species native to an ecosystem

Provides forage for game

Improves habitat for threatened and endangered species

Recycles nutrients back to the soil

Promotes the growth of trees, wildflowers, and other plants

The Forest Service manages prescribed fires and even some wildfires to benefit natural resources and reduce the risk of unwanted wildfires in the future.

You can learn more about prescribed burns and the U.S Forest Service on the USDA website.