BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK (KMID/KPEJ) – Park Ranger Cathy Buckingham was recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for 20 years of consecutive years of National Emergency Medical Services Certification, a distinction held by very few EMS professionals.

According to a release by the park, in order to maintain her status as a Nationally Registered Medical Technician, Buckingham completed, on a biennial basis, the most comprehensive re-certification program for EMS professionals in America. By maintaining her National EMS Certification and regular continuing education courses, Buckingham demonstrated her commitment to providing exceptional prehospital medical care.

Buckingham was Nationally Registered as an EMT in 2003 and became an EMT-Intermediate/ Park Medic in 2005. Buckingham has been serving the Big Bend community as an EMT-Advanced/ Park Medic since 2020.

Buckingham has also worked at Lava Beds NM, Yosemite NP, Petroglyph NM, Guadalupe Mountains NP, Great Basin NP, Great Smoky Mountains NP, Independence NHP, Glacier NP, Everglades NP, and the Blue Ridge Parkway.