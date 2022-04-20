FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Get your engines ready! The annual Big Bend Open Road Race on U.S Highway 285 between Fort Stockton and Sanderson takes place this weekend. TxDOT says that practice for the 118-mile roundtrip race begins today. The fastest driver to complete the 118-mile loop wins.

In a recent news release, the race is set to take place on April 23rd and will close off U.S Highway 285 to all other traffic from 6 am to 6 pm. TxDOT recommends that drivers find an alternate route during the time of the race.

Today marks the beginning of the practice sessions that start this morning from 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm. Practice sessions will run from now until Thursday. The practice sessions will shut down about 9 miles of U.S Highway (just west of Three Mile Bridge) starting at Highland place and going to the roadside park west of Sanderson. Drivers can expect gaps in between practice every 20 to 30 minutes to allow traffic to go through but TxDOT recommends you find an alternate route.

On Friday, April 22nd the community is invited to a parade in Fort Stockton to celebrate the big race. The parade route starts at Rooney Park heading north on Main street and then west on Dickinson Boulevard (also known as Business Interstate 10).

The Big Bend Open Road Race has 5 divisions, and 4 of them are conducted rally-like style which means the closest average to the class wins. For example, whichever driver posts the closest average speed to 120 miles per hour in the 120 class wins that class.