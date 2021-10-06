Big Bend National Parking warning campers about hungry bears

BIG BEND, Texas (Nexstar)- As temperatures start to cool down, campers are flocking to Big Bend National Park for overnight adventures in the Chisos Mountains. Now, park officials are reminding campers about proper food storage as bears prepare for hibernation.

The park says every designated campsite in the Chisos Mountains is equipped with metal bear resistant storage lockers. All food, food trash, dirty cooking utensils, and aromatic items such as toothpaste, deodorant, and sunscreen must be stored in these lockers and should only be removed when they are being used. In addition to black bears, skunks, foxes, rodents, and other animals may explore campsites looking for food scraps. Park officials say never leave food or trash unattended.

Additionally, colorful tents attract curious bears, so campers should flatten tents when away from the campsite.

Before hitting the trails and pitching your tent, check out this website for information on what to do if a bear does wander you way.