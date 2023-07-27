BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – As the third of five entrance-fee free days of 2023, Big Bend National Park will be providing free admittance into all national parks on August 4th as part of the National Park Service’s commitment to increasing access to national parks and promoting the advantages of outdoor recreation for the public’s benefit and enjoyment.

“National parks are really amazing places and we want everyone to experience them,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “The entrance fee-free days encourage people to discover the beauty, history and inspiration awaiting them in more than 400 national parks throughout the country.”

According to the National Park Service’s website, 297 million people visited national parks and spent $20.5 billion in local communities in 2021 alone. This led to supporting 322,600 jobs across the country and a $42.5 billion boost to the U.S. economy.

Great American Outdoors Day celebrates the anniversary of the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, legislation aimed at providing funds to improve infrastructure and expand recreation opportunities in national parks and other public lands.

Passed in 2020, the GAOA established the National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund, guaranteeing permanent funding for the existing Land and Water Conservation Fund. This assists national parks in acquiring essential lands and providing states with money to invest in local conservation and recreation opportunities.