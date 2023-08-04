MARFA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On August 3rd, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sierra Blanca station seized two AR-15 rifles, three magazines loaded with 66 rounds of ammunition, and a shotgun barrel, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The seizure happened near a ranch house in a remote area of Hudspeth County, adjacent to the Rio Grande River, as agents responded to suspicious activity in the area.

The weapons and ammunition cache appear to have been abandoned by four unknown individuals who were fleeing to Mexico when agents arrived in the area, according to the release. Agents continued their search and determined the area was clear.

A system check revealed one of the AR-15’s as stolen out of the Dallas area. The seized property was turned over to the Hudspeth County Sherriff’s Office. No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.