Big Bend Border agents stop human smuggling attempt in Alpine

ALPINE, Texas (Nexstar)- Border Patrol agents and a K-9 assigned to the checkpoint on Highway 385 stopped a human smuggling attempt Saturday.

Around 7:30 p.m. on July 24, agents brought a K-9 out to conduct a search after a suspicious vehicle presented for inspection.

Agents found 16 illegal migrants trying to hide under wood panels covering the back of the truck. Agents say the driver of the truck and all the people hiding in the back were citizens of Brazil and Mexico. The illegal migrants have been turned over for processing and deportation.

Area agents have seen a rise in human smuggling attempts this year, they say the summer is a dangerous time to try and sneak in. So far, there have been 32 illegal migrant deaths in the Big Bend region, that’s four times as many deaths as last year.