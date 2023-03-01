FORT STOCKTON (KMID/KPEJ)- A regional spay/neuter clinic will be from Saturday, March 11 until Monday, March 13.

The cost of $150 per pet will include spay/neuter surgery, basic vaccines, and Rabies vaccines. Microchips will be $10.

To register, you can scan the QR code, or call 432-837-2532

Registration is required, even if you only want vaccines or microchips only, without surgery.

No walk-ins can be included. Credit cards will be accepted.

This will be open to all pet owners from the Big Bend and TransPecos region.