ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Eddie R. Flores, former KMID/KPEJ anchor, died Tuesday after a 10-year battle with cancer and news organizations across the state are mourning the loss of a dear friend and colleague.

Eddie’s wife, Sarah Flores, announced his passing on social media Tuesday afternoon.

“To all that loved him and were touched by him, we announce the passing of our beloved Eddie R. Flores. He fought a hard battle with cancer since 2013 and faced many challenges. Through it all, he was a tough Marine and a faithful Christian,” she said.

Eddie joined the Big 2 News team in 2018 as a main news anchor alongside Katie Orth. Before moving to the Basin, Eddie was an anchor at KGBT in the Rio Grande Valley. He also worked as an anchor and reported at KRGV in the Rio Grande Valley for more than 12 years where he received two Edward R. Murrow Awards for Best Investigative Report and Best News Series.

Eddie began his career as a weekend sports anchor in Yuma, Arizona. He then worked as a news reporter for five years in Austin and served as a sports anchor and reporter at KRIS in Corpus Christi in the late 90’s.

As much as he prided himself on being a newsman, Eddie was also proud of his time in the military. He served one military tour in the United States Marine Corps where he continued his college education at the University of Maryland and Arizona Western. He also competed as an amateur fighter in the Marine Corps as part of the All-West Pacific Boxing Team.

Eddie’s career at Big 2 News was cut short by illness but he made a mark on a number of up-and-coming journalists who said they appreciated Eddie’s guidance and support.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Eddie’s wife, children, grandchildren, his mother, and his sister today, and always.