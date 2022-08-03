(KMID/KPEJ)- OPEC announced Wednesday it will increase production- a little- come September. Meaning producers will only be adding an extra 100,000 barrels per day despite calls from the US and other major consumers calling for more supply. Some experts are calling the move an insult to the United States’ production and said such a small increase is “meaningless”.

Kirk Edwards, former Chairman of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association said 100,000 extra barrels per day is “absolutely nothing”. In fact, the increase is only equivalent to 0.1% of global demand and far less than what producers right here in the Basin are capable of producing.

“The United States is putting out a million barrels a day to help the world with getting more oil in the market,” he said.

He said it’s a clear message that OPEC won’t be told what to do- even as producers around the world have worked to increase supply amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil producers said OPEC and Saudia Arabia are the most powerful group in the industry- holding all the power to set the price of oil. In turn, impacting how much drivers pay at the pump.

“They can crash the price down to $40 a barrel overnight if they want to. They can take it to $150 a barrel overnight too. Nobody (else) has the ability to do that in the entire world,” Edwards said.

Edwards warned not to trust any numbers reported by OPEC and said the organization is “shrouded in secrecy”.

“OPEC will not announce what they’re doing. They’re announcing 100,000 barrel a day increase. They may put a million on the market. They may take off 250,000 barrels a day. Nobody knows for sure what they do or when they’re gonna do it,” he said.

Despite the uncertainty, oil prices dropped to $91 a barrel today. Industry experts said drivers can expect a 15-20% drop in gas prices.

It’s that slight decrease at the pump that had President Biden’s administration praising OPEC’s decision.

“The fact of the matter is that oil and gas prices are coming down. They are coming down. And they have been coming down,” the White House Press Secretary said Wednesday.

Even still, industry leaders were hopeful that Biden’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia would beget a larger increase in production to help the US and the global economy.