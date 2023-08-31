ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One man is fighting for his life and another in police custody following a hit and run crash Wednesday evening.

According to the Odessa Police Department, around 5:11 p.m. on August 30, officers responded to the area of 14th Street and Hancock to investigate a crash involving an electric bicycle. Investigators said 60-year-old Dulces Mata was traveling west in the 300 block of E 14th Street in a GMC Sierra when he failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and hit an electric bicycle operated by a 22-year-old man.

OPD said Mata then left the scene and failed to stop and render aid; he later returned to the scene where he was arrested and charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, a third-degree felony. He remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Thursday morning on an unknown bond.

The 22-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.