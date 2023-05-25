ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- It’s been one month since students at a local middle school last spoke with their teacher, 35-year-old Brittany Sawyer, who was reported missing earlier this week. Now, one Nimitz Middle School student is speaking out, and says Sawyer is deeply missed.

“If she was watching this, I wish she would come back to Nimitz… we really miss her. It’s been tough because she usually pulls me out of class and helps me with everything, so it’s been tough without her. It’s usually better when she’s here,” said a special needs student who worked closely with Sawyer this school year.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Sawyer was last seen on April 30. Here is a timeline as provided by OPD:

April 25th: Sawyer went home from school early

April 26th: She texted her supervisor and she’d be out the rest of the week

April 28th: She again texted her supervisor she’d be out another week

May 4th: Ector County ISD performed a welfare check and discovered her home was vacant

May 10th: The District reported Sawyer missing to OPD and a detective was assigned to the case

Sawyer stands 5’5″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. OPD said she does not have a vehicle and often walks to get from place o place. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-0005367.